VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFLO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

