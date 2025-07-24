ViciCoin (VCNT) One Day Volume Hits $10.16 Thousand

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. ViciCoin has a market cap of $192.02 million and $10.16 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for about $19.26 or 0.00016319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,969,487 tokens. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is a multi-chain ERC-20 utility token developed by Vici Network for secure access management and enterprise applications. It facilitates token swapping, video conference monetization, and access control for digital communities. As Web3 adoption grows, VCNT’s use cases continue to expand.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

