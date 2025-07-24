Vestor Capital LLC Sells 10,621 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $427.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $428.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

