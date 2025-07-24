Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

