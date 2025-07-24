Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,134 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 799,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,776,932 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $67,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FCX opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.