Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.0%

ATO stock opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $124.71 and a 52 week high of $167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

