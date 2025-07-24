Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after buying an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 49.83%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.