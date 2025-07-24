Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.86.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $672.76 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $300.57 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $699.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

