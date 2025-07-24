Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after buying an additional 266,527 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $6,296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.