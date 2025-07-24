Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

