Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

