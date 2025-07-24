Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

