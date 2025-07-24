Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Shopify by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.