Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,427 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

PulteGroup stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

