Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Position Cut by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 158,566 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 254.1% in the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,073.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

