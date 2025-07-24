Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 59,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 285,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 78,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

