Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.