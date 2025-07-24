Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.16. 106,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,299. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $288.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

