Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after buying an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,869,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.36. 27,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,070. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.53 and its 200-day moving average is $352.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

