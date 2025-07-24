VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,072 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF comprises 1.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMOT traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 603,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $404.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $37.70.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

