Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $42,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Valvoline by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

