USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20, Zacks reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-3.000 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 31,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $613.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $190,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $134,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $360,149. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of USANA Health Sciences worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

