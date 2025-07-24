Universal Display (OLED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $151.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $231.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Display stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.