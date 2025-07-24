Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises approximately 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Display worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,894. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $231.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

