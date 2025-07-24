Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 9,294 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

