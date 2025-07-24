Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $80.78 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

