United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Zacks reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $260.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.0%

UCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,800. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. United Community Banks has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of United Community Banks from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

