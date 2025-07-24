United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 83,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.