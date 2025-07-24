Unison Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $839,574,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after buying an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,730,000 after buying an additional 4,173,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $121,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

