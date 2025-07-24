Unison Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.67. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $132.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

