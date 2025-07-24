Unison Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after buying an additional 81,811 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Up 2.4%

BIIB opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $236.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.