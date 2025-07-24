Unison Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.88 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

