Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.