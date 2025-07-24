Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.40.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $219.54 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

