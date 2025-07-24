Unison Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after buying an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.