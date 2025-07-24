Unison Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after buying an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
