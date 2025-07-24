Unison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.5%
ON stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.43.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Kratos Defense Is Changing Warfare—Here’s What’s Driving It
- What is a Dividend King?
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.