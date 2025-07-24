Unison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.5%

ON stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.