Unison Advisors LLC Buys 12,312 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $65,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $180.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

