Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.13. The stock has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

