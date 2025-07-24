Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,045 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $59,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $508.10 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $508.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

