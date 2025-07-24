UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Hold Rating

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -104.95, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $565,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,833,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,707,202.56. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,117 shares of company stock valued at $9,854,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in UiPath by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.