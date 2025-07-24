Triumph Capital Management Sells 11,357 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.32% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 million and a PE ratio of 30.14. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

