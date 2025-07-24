Triumph Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

