Triumph Capital Management Invests $432,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 14.8%

GEV stock opened at $630.08 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $633.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $502.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.41. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.