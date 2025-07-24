Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Critical Review

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals 1.71% 7.69% 7.51% Agnico Eagle Mines 26.48% 12.09% 8.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $268.99 million 18.30 -$23.08 million $0.03 794.53 Agnico Eagle Mines $8.29 billion 7.72 $1.90 billion $4.70 27.05

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals. Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple Flag Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays out 733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triple Flag Precious Metals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triple Flag Precious Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 3 4 1 2.75 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 7 5 3.21

Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $136.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Triple Flag Precious Metals on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure to gold, silver, nickel, copper, zinc, and lead. It holds a royalty interest in the Beta Hunt mine located in Pert, Wester Australia; the Camino Rojo gold and silver mine located in Mexico; the El Mochito polymetallic mine located in north-western Honduras; and La Colorada polymetallic mine located in Mexico. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.