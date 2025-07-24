TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.030-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.112. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.990-1.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.84. The company had a trading volume of 671,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,429. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransUnion stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

