Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TT stock opened at $459.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $461.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.