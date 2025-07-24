Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Purchases 50 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £139 ($188.86).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 19th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £136.71 ($185.75).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.65. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.40 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

