Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 24.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.