TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.10 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TheWorks.co.uk had a return on equity of 654.05% and a net margin of 2.26%.

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 1.5%

WRKS stock opened at GBX 58.13 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. TheWorks.co.uk has a one year low of GBX 17.13 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 67.50 ($0.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get TheWorks.co.uk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk in a research report on Tuesday.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.