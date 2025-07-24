Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.3%

TMO traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $477.49. 2,273,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.10. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

